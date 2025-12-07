‘Environmental Resilience’ topic of Economic Alliance virtual Coffee Chat Dec. 9

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

For its Tuesday, Dec. 9 virtual Coffee Chat, the Economic Alliance Snohomish County will present a panel discussion on “Environmental Resilience: Protecting Washington’s Growing Future.”

As Snohomish County and the surrounding region prepare for significant population and economic growth, decision-makers are navigating how to balance development with the protection of natural systems, working lands, and environmental health, the Alliance said in announcing the meeting. This conversation will highlight how local leaders are using data, partnerships, and innovative tools — from sustainability planning to geospatial analysis to emerging opportunities like sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) — to guide responsible, future-focused solutions.

Panelists for the event, which begins at 8:30 a.m. include:

Molly Beeman – Energy & Environmental Sustainability Manager, Snohomish County

Jed Roberts — Senior GIS Analyst, Maul Foster & Alongi

Trudy Soriano — Economic Development Program Manager, Snohomish County



The event is free but registration is required here to receive a Zoom link.