EPIC Group Writers writing contest begins Feb. 1

Edmonds-based EPIC Group Writers invites all writers — from beginners to published authors — to enter EPIC’S Annual Writing Contest, beginning at 8 a.m. on Feb. 1 and ending at 5 p.m. on April 8. Writers may submit a single work in only one of the categories below, with a maximum of 1,500 words.

Prose – Adults and students in grades 8-12 (fiction or non-fiction). Portions of larger works are acceptable.

Poetry – Adults and students in grades 8-12.

Prizes for award winners:

$150 for first place in both categories (poetry and prose) for adult and students.

$75 for second place in both categories for adult and students.

For contest rules, visit the EPIC Writing Contest page at www.epicgroupwriters.com/writing-contest-rules.html. The submission buttons will be activated on Feb. 1.