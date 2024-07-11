Escamilla appointed to fill city council vacancy  

The Lynnwood City Council on Wednesday appointed Almaderica “Derica” Escamilla to the Lynnwood City Council Position 1 seat vacated in May with the resignation of Councilmember Shirley Sutton.

The council interviewed their top candidates over two special meetings this week, and Wednesday evening voted to select Escamilla, who served on the South Lynnwood Co-Design Committee and Lynnwood Economic Development Advisory Group.

She will take her oath of office during the council’s Monday, July 15 work session and be seated immediately.