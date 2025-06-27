Escape room company Escapology opens its first WA location in Lynnwood

Just across from Alderwood Mall’s Dave & Busters, Escapology opened its first Washington state location in Lynnwood, with nine escape rooms to choose from. In each themed room, participants solve puzzles and crack codes to escape during a 60‑minute countdown in a story‑driven setting.

The themes include Batman: The Dark Knight Challenge, Lost City, Scooby-Doo and the Spooky Castle Adventure, Haunted House and 7 Deadly Sins.

“I love escape rooms because I feel like it’s a good way to work my brain. It makes me feel accomplished when I escape at the end of it,” said General Manager Jade Egan, who has been working at the Lynnwood location for two months.

Escapology was started in Orlando, Florida, in 2014 by British entrepreneurs and brothers Simon and Paul Davison. With the help of friend Simon Millington, they have expanded the franchise to more than 80 locations across the U.S. and worldwide, including Mexico, Spain, Dominican Republic and the United Arab Emirates.

Egan said that the company is still expanding to locations where demand is high for such immersive activities. People can book online or walk in to see what is available. Before they start their quest to escape, all participants are required to sign a liability waiver and watch a video that explains what they may and may not do in the rooms, Egan said.

“All of our rooms are linear, so you go through them in order, but you will eventually get back to the door that you walk in [which] is always your exit door,” Egan said. “Something in the room will explain to you how you get back to that area. It’s kind of hard to go into detail about spoiling it, but you’re solving puzzles, or there are physical locks, and there are also magnetic locks that we use that trigger after you complete a certain task. And then some of our rooms have a simple math problem or brain teasers, like you have to think of a riddle or think of a rhyme or something like that.”

If participants are stuck on a hint, several staff members – called “gamemasters” – will provide clues over an intercom. Gamemasters also watch participants and reset the room after participants escape from it. Egan said that climbing, breaking objects or doing anything that requires excessive force isn’t required to solve the puzzles.

The idea of escape rooms could be traced back to Japanese video games in the 1980s with the point-and-click game “Legend of Star Arthur I: Planet Mephius.” One of the most influential games was Crimson Room (2004), where players solved a series of puzzles to escape a locked room. Since then, there have been many escape-themed games, such as Silent Hill 4: The Room (2004), Portal (2007) and Escape Academy (2022).

The first physical escape room is widely credited to Takao Kato, who created the Real Escape Game in Kyoto, Japan in 2007, aiming to bring the immersive, puzzle-solving experience of the digital world into real life. The idea spread across Asia, with Hong Kong and Singapore becoming two early adopters in the early 2010s.

Egan said that the company would likely cycle out some of the rooms in a year or two. “The company is always making up new ideas for rooms and different locations,” she said. “For example, we’ll take our oldest room, gut it and put a new room in, just to kind of keep things fresh and exciting for people who have done all of our rooms…new locks, new puzzles, new themes.”

Most escape rooms are also suitable for children ages 7 to 12, although those ages 6 and under are welcome if they are accompanied by a parent or guardian.

“I also think it’s a really good way just to be happy. It’s kind of impossible to be in a bad mood when you’re having fun with your friends and solving puzzles, you know?” Egan said.