Escaped inmate with local ties captured in Nevada

Escaped rape suspect and convicted drug trafficker Andrew Kristovich is back in jail. Kristovich escaped an Oregon medium-security federal prison on April 25 and two days later, Edmonds police recovered a stolen car they say he dumped in the parking lot at the Burlington Coat Factory. He was known to have strong ties to Edmonds and had lived in the Lynnwood area.

The Carson City, Nevada sheriff, working with the U.S. Marshals Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force, arrested Kristovich late Friday afternoon.

This is a statement from Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong:

“On Thursday, May 12, U.S. Marshals contacted the Carson City Sheriff’s Office to report that a heavily armed escaped inmate was possibly in the Carson City and Douglas County area. The inmate, 38-year –old Andrew Cain Kristovich, had escaped from a Federal Prison Camp in Oregon. Information from the Marshals indicated that the inmate was likely to be armed with a high-powered assault rifle and intent on engaging with law enforcement and fleeing. They also advised local authorities that he had been incarcerated originally on weapons and drug charges and was suspect of a rape allegation in Washington following his escape. Throughout Thursday and into Friday, U.S. Marshals, Carson City Sheriff’s Detectives and approximately eight other local, state, and federal agencies worked tirelessly to isolate a probable location of the suspect.

Furlong says by Friday morning, they knew where Kristovich was and deployed SWAT teams.

Subsequent intelligence alerted officers to the presence of children on the property where Kristovich was hiding. The area was full of new homes, and adjacent to the Northern Nevada Correctional Facility near Carson City. SWAT teams, other officers and K-9 units converged on the scene.

Furlong’s statement continues:

“Approximately 35-40 deputies and marshals surrounded the property and immediately identified the suspect in a field behind the residence. He was taken into custody without resistance within minutes. Carson City Fire/Paramedics assigned to the SWAT teams provided immediate medical attention for the children and other persons on the property. No injuries or property damage was reported.”

The U.S. Marshals took custody of Kristovich. Officers discovered an AR-15-style rifle in the location where he had been spotted.

— By Bob Throndsen