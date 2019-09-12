ESD family and community education night Sept. 16 for students with special needs

The Edmonds School District is hosting a Family & Community Education Night for students with special needs, from 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16 in the district’s Educational Service Center boardrooms, 20420 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood.

Families are invited to meet the district special education team then choose one of two sessions to attend:

– IEP 101 – Shaina Allen, Special Education Coordinator

– Charting the Life Course – Tools for creating a vision for and with your child that will help direct their journey toward an inclusive and fulfilling life – Kathie Davis, Behavior Support Specialist and Nicolette Bainbridge Christians, Ph.D., BCBA-D, LBA

There will also be a Sibshops session for brothers and sisters, ages 6-14, who have siblings with a disability. For questions about Sibshops, call Kathie Davis at 425-431-7325

Child care will be provided for children 3 to 12 years old. Families who need an interpreter in a language other than Spanish must register three days in advance with Christine Jimenez at [email protected] or call 425-431-7122.

If you need an ASL interpreter, send an email to [email protected]