ESD superintendent announces 2018-19 community school tour dates, meetings

Edmonds School District Superintendent Kris McDuffy has scheduled several community school tour dates and public meetings for the 2018-19 school year.
All tours include a light meal and begin and end at the Educational Services Center.
- Nov. 8, 2018 – Superintendent’s Community Lunch and School Tour
- Dec. 18, 2018 – Superintendent’s Community Breakfast and School Tour
- March 6, 2019 – Superintendent’s Community Lunch and School Tour
- May 1, 2019 – Superintendent’s Community Breakfast and School Tour
McDuffy is also holding several public meetings this fall and spring, open to parents and the community:
Fall
- Oct. 22, 2018 – 6:30-7:30 p.m. – Conversations with Kris: A Superintendent and Parent/Community Discussion at Meadowdale High School Library
- Oct. 30, 2018 – 6:30-7:30 p.m. – Conversations with Kris: A Superintendent and Parent/Community Discussion at Lynnwood High School Library
- Nov. 5, 2018 – 6:30-7:30 p.m. – Conversations with Kris: A Superintendent and Parent/Community Discussion at Mountlake Terrace High School Library
- Nov. 7, 2018 – 6:30-7:30 p.m. – Conversations with Kris: A Superintendent and Parent/Community Discussion at Edmonds-Woodway High School Library
Spring
- March 18, 2019 – 6:30-7:30 p.m. – Conversations with Kris: A Superintendent, Budget and the Community Discussion at Meadowdale High School Library
- March 21, 2019 – 6:30-7:30 p.m. – Conversations with Kris: A Superintendent, Budget and the Community Discussion at Lynnwood High School Library
- April 16, 2019 – 6:30-7:30 p.m. – Conversations with Kris: A Superintendent, Budget and the Community Discussion at Edmonds-Woodway High School Library
- April 18, 2019 – 6:30-7:30 p.m. – Conversations with Kris: A Superintendent, Budget and the Community Discussion at Mountlake Terrace High School Library