ESD to launch Stage 1 of re-entry plan Nov. 16, with two schools’ special education programs

The Edmonds School District said Tuesday it plans to roll out Stage 1 of its re-entry plan by bringing some students back into school buildings for in-person learning Monday, Nov. 16.

On Nov. 16, students will return to Lynnwood-based Hazelwood Elementary School’s Visually Impaired Program and Edmonds-based Madrona K-8’s Deaf and Hard of Hearing Program. That will be followed Nov. 30 with in-person learning for students in some intensive support programs, the district said.

On Jan. 4, the district plans to roll out developmental kindergarten. Scriber Lake High School Stage 1 identified programs will begin Jan. 10.

The district said it continues to prioritize the safety of students, families and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We ask for your continued patience as we make modifications when needed and diligently follow the latest safety recommendations from our health officials,” the district said in an announcement, noting that all re-entry dates are subject to change based on Snohomish Health District guidance.

