ESD’s Balderas named president-elect of Association of Latino Administrators and Superintendents

Edmonds School District Superintendent Dr. Gustavo Balderas has been named president-elect of the Association of Latino Administrators and Superintendents (ALAS).

Balderas began his job as Edmonds School District superintendent in July. He has worked in education for more than 27 years including as superintendent of the Eugene School District 4J in Oregon, the Ocean View School District in Huntington Beach, Calif., and the Madera Unified School District in Madera, Calif.