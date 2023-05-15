ESD’s Karen Hickenbottom receives Technology Leader Award

Dr. Karen Hickenbottom, the Edmonds School District’s manager of digital learning, has received the Outstanding Technology Leader award from the Northwest Council for Computer Educaation.

Hickenbottom was honored for her expectational leadership skills, passionate advocacy for students, teachers, administrators and staff, and her commitment to integrating technology in meaningful and authentic ways.

Her 14-year career in education, including her two years in Edmonds, was highlighted during the award ceremony where she received her award. “It is an honor to celebrate the accomplishments of Karen Hickenbottom as she receives this well-deserved award. Having worked alongside Karen from 2021 to 2023, I have witnessed her unwavering enthusiasm, creativity, and passion for educational technology as manager of digital learning & libraries in Edmonds,” said Edmonds School District Director of K-12 Student Learning Jason Aillaud.

“Karen has demonstrated time and time again that she is someone who consistently will go above and beyond to ensure her team, and our teachers, are supported and empowered to succeed,” added Lisa Gonzalez, Edmonds executive director of student learning.

The Northwest Council for Computer Education is a not-for-profit educational technology professional learning organization.