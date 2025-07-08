Ethiopian coffee ceremony at Lynnwood Library July 19

Dive into Ethiopian culture at a traditional Ethiopian coffee ceremony at the Lynnwood Library Saturday, July 19 in the first installation of a “Community-Centered Conversations” series hosted by the city of Lynnwood’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission.

The event is scheduled from 2-4 p.m. at the Lynnwood Library: 19200 44th Ave. W., and is free and open to the public.

At the event, attendees will be guided through the coffee ceremony and learn more about Ethiopian culture, tradition and arts– and how to support the local Ethiopian community.

Visit the Lynnwood Library’s event page for more information.

