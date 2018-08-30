Eulaine Guline ‘Steffenson’ Dashiell: Service set for Friday, Aug. 31

Eulaine Guline “Steffenson” Dashiell of Edmonds, Washington died peacefully on August 27, 2018 surrounded by her loving family. She was born September 28, 1936 in St. Francis, Minnesota.

Predeceased by her husband Franklin Ralph Dashiell, Sr., parents John and Flora Steffenson, and brother Eugene Steffenson.

Survived by her daughter Lynette Sagvold, son-in-law John and her granddaughters Lauren and Olivia; her son Franklin Dashiell, Jr. and grandsons Christopher and Michael; sisters Euince Palm and Euvera Rowley, and numerous nieces and nephews.

She spent her childhood in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota where she graduated from Cresbard High School. Later she attended and graduated from Baptist Bible College in Springfield, Missouri where she met her husband Frank. They moved to Washington where her husband pastored a church in Lake City for several years. They raised their children in Mountlake Terrace. She owned and operated a childcare center for a number of years. Later she worked as bookkeeper for the city of Lynnwood and then for the Seattle Chamber of Commerce. She put her faith and trust in Jesus Christ as her Savior and is now at home with her Lord.

She will be greatly missed by her family. We will be celebrating her life at a service on Friday, August 31st at 11am at Beck’s Tribute Center 405 5th Ave S, Edmonds, WA. Her nephew Pastor John Hunter will be officiating.