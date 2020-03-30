Even if you’re stuck at home, you can help Clothes For Kids

Clothes For Kids, the Lynnwood-based organization that provides school wardrobes to Edmonds School District students in need, offers the following ways you can help the non-profit from the comfort of home:

1. Clean out your closets. Being stuck at home offers the opportunity to do that spring cleaning and set aside items for donation. Clothing donations can be left in the large donation bin located right by their store’s back door — at 16725 52nd Ave. W., #B, Lynnwood.

If you have household items that you would like to donate for the Clothes For Kids rummage sales (current dates are May 8-9, June 5-6), drop-off dates will be posted on the website as soon as they are available.

2. Share information about Clothes for Kids on social media. The organization has Facebook and Instagram pages where they share information and ask for support.

3. Add Clothes For Kids to your shopping list. Currently, retailers are putting their winter clothing on clearance. The biggest needs for the coming school year are socks, underwear, girls coats, boys athletic pants, and shoes. Check out the Amazon Wishlist and shop from the convenience of your computer or phone.