Evening Hatch founder Jack Mitchell to speak at May 14 Olympic Fly Fishers meeting

Jack Mitchell, the founder and owner of The Evening Hatch outfitter and guide service, will speak at the Tuesday, May 14 meeting of the Olympic Fly Fishers of Edmonds.

Founded in Yakima in 1988, The Evening Hatch offers guide services on the Yakima, Klickitat, Upper Columbia and Peninsula Rivers as well as in Alaska and internationally.

The May 14 meeting — open to the public — is at the Lake Ballinger Center, 23000 Lakeview Dr., Mountlake Terrace. The doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the meeting starts at 6 p.m.

For more information on Mitchell and the Evening Hatch, visit theeveninghatch.com. You can learn more about Olympic Fly Fishers at olympicflyfishers.com.