Everett Film Festival announces lineup for Feb. 15-16

The Everett Film Festival has announced the lineup for its 2019 event, which will take place Friday, Feb. 15 and Saturday, Feb. 16 at the Everett Performing Arts Center, 2710 Wetmore Ave. Highlights include speeches by two filmmakers/representatives, an appearance by a guide-dog trainer with a puppy, and the screening of an Academy Award-winning short on an undocumented 15-year-old girl with a hard life and amazing artistic talent.

Featured films with presenters are as follows:

Friday

Pick of the Litter. Rebecca Minelga from Puppy Guides of Snohomish County will bring a puppy in training and discuss her experiences while training one of the dogs featured in this heartwarming documentary.

Saturday

Return of the Riverby Jessica Plumb. A fascinating documentary about the largest dam removal project in U.S. history and the effort involved in making it happen. Jessica is sending a video to update the audience on the Elwha River since the dam removal.

Intersectionby Nicole McMurray, local filmmaker. A narrative short about a conflicted young woman as she waits to cross the street. Nicole will be on hand with her film crew. Filming took place at Everett intersections.

Take My Nose…Please by Joan Kron. A first film, made when the filmmaker was 89 years old, about cosmetic surgery. Often humorous and at times poignant, it includes interviews and commentary by several well-known female comedians as they contemplate “getting work done.” Joan is flying in from New York to speak to our audience about her film and may discuss her next project. She is willing to offer telephone interviews.

The festivities will kick off with an opening-night reception catered by Lombardi’s from 6-7 p.m. Friday, followed by the screening of two captivating short films, plus Pick of the Litter. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the screenings end at 9 p.m.

Saturday will be a full day, with doors opening at 12:30 p.m. and seven screenings beginning at 1 p.m. At 4:30 p.m., the intermission will feature Sips & Snacks — a complementary selection of tasty treats from Everett eateries.

The nonprofit Everett Film Festival has been presenting international films since 1997. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit everettfilmfestival.org.