Everett man facing murder charge after Mountlake Terrace woman shot at Boo Han Market dies

One of three people shot Tuesday in Edmonds’ International District — a 20-year-old Mountlake Terrace woman — has died, and a 27-year-old Everett man is now a homicide suspect, Edmonds police said.

The suspect — accompanied by his mother — turned himself in to Everett police Tuesday night and was booked into Snohomish County Jail on first-degree murder, assault and domestic violence charges.

Both the deceased woman — who had been shot in the arm and the abdomen — and a second victim — a 24-year-old woman shot in the face — were employees of Boo Han Market, where the shootings took place, Edmonds Police spokesperson Sgt. Josh McClure said. The 24-year-old — the suspect’s estranged wife and a Mountlake Terrace resident — is at Harborview Medical Center, where she underwent surgery Tuesday.

The third shooting victim, a 23-year-old man shot in both legs and in the abdomen, was the boyfriend of the 20-year-old who died, McClure said. He was being treated at Providence Medical Center in Everett.

The current condition of both surviving victims was unknown as of Wednesday morning, McClure added.

According to police, the 24-year-old woman was separated from her husband and was the roommate of the 20-year-old who died.

The suspect’s wife was able to identify her estranged husband as the shooter and also told a police detective he had previously threatened to shoot her, McClure said.

According to police probable cause documents filed with the Snohomish County Prosecutor’s Offie, Edmonds police responded to a 911 call at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday that a shooting had occurred at Boo Han Market in the Boo Han Plaza, located in the 22600 block of Highway 99. Officers arrived to find three victims with gunshot wounds, and also found approximately 11 shell casings, with half of them located just inside the market’s main doors of the market and the other half outside.

A store security video showed the the suspect entered the store three separate times and “clearly showed him shooting the three victims,” the documents said.

The 20-year-old homicide victim had ended her shift at 2 p.m. Tuesday. Police said she returned with her boyfriend to visit the 24-year-old roommate — who was still working — “to console her because she was upset about something,” the documents said.

The suspect was observed on video arriving at the store in a white four-door sedan that appeared to be a Toyota Camry. According to police documents, an officer observed a white Toyota Camry outside the suspect’s residence later Tuesday.

While trying to locate the suspect, Edmonds police had spoken with his mother, and the mother later called an Edmonds police detective to report that her son was with her at the Everett Police Department’s South Precinct.

According to police, the mother said that her son told her “he loved her, he messed up, and wanted to die.”

The suspect then spoke with the detective, telling her “he had the gun that he used, without bullets and wanted to turn himself in,” police documents said.

Everett police took the suspect into custody without incident, and he declined to provide a statement.

