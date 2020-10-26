Everett man pleads not guilty Monday to shooting estranged wife, two others at Edmonds’ Boo Han Market

A 27-year-old Everett man accused of shooting his estranged wife and two others at Edmonds’ Boo Han Market Sept. 30, pleaded not guilty to the crimes Monday.

Duy Phuong Nguyen entered the plea during his arraignment Monday in Snohomish County Superior Court. He was charged Oct. 23 with first-degree murder in the death of a 20-year-old Mountlake Terrace woman, first-degree domestic violence assault in the shooting of his 24-year-old estranged wife, also a Mountlake Terrace resident, and a first-degree assault in the shooting of a 23-year-old Redmond man.

The 20-year-old woman was a friend of Nguyen’s wife; and the Redmond man was the 20-year-old woman’s boyfriend.

According to charging documents filed with the court, Nguyen was recorded entering the Boo Han Market three separate times on video surveillance cameras — and shooting the three victims. Both women were employees of the Boo Han Market, located in the 22000 block of Highway 99, Sept. 30.

Nguyen initially fled the scene but later that day turned himself in at the Everett Police Department South Precinct. He was arrested and remains in custody in the Snohomish County Jail.

A Dec. 4 trial date has been set.