Everett Red Robin to hold special event for Lynnwood’s Heroes Café May 28

It’s not often you hear the words “hamburgers” and “heroes” together in the same sentence, but a special event on Wednesday, May 28 is a good reason to do so.

From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., the Red Robin restaurant at 1305 Southeast Everett Mall Way will donate a portion of the proceeds of all its sales as part of a fundraiser for the Lynnwood Heroes Café.

The nonprofit is a veteran-operated volunteer organization assisting other veterans in need through its outreach programs. It meets on the fourth Tuesday of each month with about 100 veterans and supporters in attendance.

“This is a great opportunity for Red Robin and its guests to help us assist the homeless and other veterans in need in South Snohomish County,” said Gary Walderman, Executive Director of Heroes Café. “We greatly appreciate this and invite our community to turn out and support it.”

To make sure that part of the cost of their orders is donated to Heroes Café, guests are reminded to advise their server that they are there for the Heroes Café fundraiser event.

The restaurant has also provided Heroes Café with coupons that offer a $1.00 discount on meals, and another that is good for a free appetizer, dessert or milkshake with the purchase of a burger, entrée, main salad, sandwich or wrap.

Coupons will be available for pick up at the Lynnwood Heroes Café May meeting, set for Tuesday, May 27 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The meeting is held at 6519 188th St. S.W. at New Life Church in Lynnwood.