The Evergreen State Fair Food Drive is back. Now through July 10, community members can earn a free weekday fair ticket when they drop off five or more non-perishable, unexpired food items at any of 10 Lee Johnson Auto Family dealerships across the region. Or stop by the drive-thru donation event at the fairgrounds on Saturday, July 12 from noon-5 p.m. in the west (red) parking lot.

Donors will receive one free weekday admission ticket to the 2025 Fair (limit one ticket per person per five items of food donated, five tickets max per car, while supplies last). Donations benefit the Snohomish County Food Bank Coalition.

“The Fair is all about tradition, community, and fun—but it’s also about heart,” said Mike Ohlsen, Evergreen State Fair manager. “We love seeing people step up and help others. This food drive is a small way to make a big difference, and Lee Johnson Auto Family helps us make it happen.”

Last year, the food drive collected nearly 17,000 pounds of food for families in need. This year, the fair team hopes to break that record.

“This event is a powerful reminder that the fair is more than just entertainment—it’s a chance to come together and lift up our community,” said Sharon Walker, Snohomish County Parks and Recreation Director. “Every item donated matters. We’re proud to work with partners who care about this region as much as we do.”

The fair runs from Aug. 21-Sept. 1. at the Evergreen State Fair Park in Monroe. Donating and receiving tickets ahead of the fair allows visitors to plan which day works best for them to attend. Grab your ticket early and choose the weekday that works best for you.

Suggested donation items:

Baby wipes

Hygiene products / toiletries

Canned vegetables

Whole grain pasta

Peanut butter

Rice

Shelf-stable milk

Jams and jellies

Canned meats

Canned fruits

Cooking staples (flour, sugar, spices, oil, salt)

Pet food

Drop-off locations (now through July 10)

Lee Johnson Chevrolet / Mazda / Kia

11845 N.E. 85th St., Kirkland, WA 98033

Lee Johnson Nissan of Kirkland

11930 124th Ave.N.E., Kirkland, WA 98033

Speedway Chevrolet & RV

16957 W. Main St., Monroe, WA 98272

Lee Johnson Hyundai of Everett

7800 Evergreen Way, Everett, WA 98203

Genesis of Kirkland

13400 N.E. 124th St., Kirkland, WA 98034

Autoright Motors Bothell

17318 Bothell Way N.E., Bothell, WA 98011

Autoright Motors Lake Stevens

2022 87th Ave. S.E., Lake Stevens, WA 98258

Lee Johnson Mazda of Seattle

8100 Lake City Way N.E., Seattle, WA 98115

Important information:

-One ticket per person per donation visit

-Limit five tickets per vehicle/visit

-First come, first served – while supplies last

www.snohomishcountyfoodbankcoalition.org -Cash donations do not qualify for tickets, but monetary gifts are welcome at: