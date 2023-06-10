Evergreen State Fair hosting Fair Food Drive June 15-July 8

The Evergreen State Fair is hosting its annual Fair Food Drive and there are multiple ways to participate. The main event is Saturday, July 8, from noon to 5 p.m. in the west (red) parking lot at the Evergreen State Fair Park in Monroe, where the community can drop off donated items and enjoy some fair food. With support from Lee Johnson Auto Family, drop-off options are also available June 15-July 7 at various Lee Johnson Auto Family locations around the region.

Not only can donors get free weekday tickets at the food drive, but they can satisfy their fair food cravings early. Some local food truck favorites will be at the food drive on July 8 including Fisher Scones, PioneerPopcorn and the Cheese Pit.

In 2022, the drive-thru food drive was a success and brought in 17,516 pounds of food and that benefitted the Snohomish County Food Bank Coalition.

Having the food drive early instead of on opening day of fair, which has been a tradition in the past, eliminates the pressure of having to come to the fair on a certain day to save money on admission. Once participants get their ticket, they can choose which weekday to enjoy the fair.

Suggested non-perishable and unexpired donations include:

Baby wipes

Hygiene/toiletries

Canned vegetables

Pasta

Peanut butter

Rice

Shelf-stable milk

Jelly and jams

Canned meats

Canned fruits

Kitchen staples (spices, flour, sugar, cooking oil, salt)

Pet food

Drop-off locations available June 15-July 7:

Lee Johnson Chevrolet

Lee Johnson Mazda

Lee Johnson Kia

11845 N.E. 85th St., Kirkland

Lee Johnson Nissan of Kirkland

11930 124th Ave. N.E., Kirkland

Eastside Auto Licensing

8244 122nd Ave N.E. Suite 2, Kirkland

Speedway Chevrolet & RV

16957 W. Main St., Monroe

Lee Johnson Hyundai of Everett

Genesis of Everett

5206 Evergreen Way, Everett

Autoright Motors Bothell

17318 Bothell Way N.E., Bothell

Autoright Motors Lake Stevens

2022 87th Ave. S.E., Lake Stevens

Lee Johnson Mazda of Seattle

4522 Roosevelt Way N.E., Seattle

By donating five or more non-perishable and unexpired items at the drop-off locations or at the drive-thru event, the donor will receive one ticket for weekday admission to the 2023 Evergreen State Fair. Limit one ticket per person and five tickets per car (there is a limited number of tickets, and they are first-come, first-served). Cash donations do not count toward tickets. Monetary donations can be made on the Snohomish County Food Bank Coalition website.

Find more information at www.evergreenfair.org/279/Fair-Food-Drive.

Other events happening July 8 at the Evergreen State Fair Park include the NASCAR Central Welding Supply 125 – Driver Reunion Night Presented by Ziply Fiber at the Evergreen Speedway and the Great Northwest Rabbit & Cavy Show Group.