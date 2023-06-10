Evergreen State Fair hosting Fair Food Drive June 15-July 8

The Evergreen State Fair is hosting its annual Fair Food Drive and there are multiple ways to participate. The main event is Saturday, July 8, from noon to 5 p.m. in the west (red) parking lot at the Evergreen State Fair Park in Monroe, where the community can drop off donated items and enjoy some fair food. With support from Lee Johnson Auto Family, drop-off options are also available June 15-July 7 at various Lee Johnson Auto Family locations around the region.
Not only can donors get free weekday tickets at the food drive, but they can satisfy their fair food cravings early. Some local food truck favorites will be at the food drive on July 8 including Fisher Scones, PioneerPopcorn and the Cheese Pit.
In 2022, the drive-thru food drive was a success and brought in 17,516 pounds of food and that benefitted the Snohomish County Food Bank Coalition.
Having the food drive early instead of on opening day of fair, which has been a tradition in the past, eliminates the pressure of having to come to the fair on a certain day to save money on admission. Once participants get their ticket, they can choose which weekday to enjoy the fair.
Suggested non-perishable and unexpired donations include:
- Baby wipes
- Hygiene/toiletries
- Canned vegetables
- Pasta
- Peanut butter
- Rice
- Shelf-stable milk
- Jelly and jams
- Canned meats
- Canned fruits
- Kitchen staples (spices, flour, sugar, cooking oil, salt)
- Pet food
Drop-off locations available June 15-July 7:
Lee Johnson Chevrolet
Lee Johnson Mazda
Lee Johnson Kia
11845 N.E. 85th St., Kirkland
Lee Johnson Nissan of Kirkland
11930 124th Ave. N.E., Kirkland
Eastside Auto Licensing
8244 122nd Ave N.E. Suite 2, Kirkland
Speedway Chevrolet & RV
16957 W. Main St., Monroe
Lee Johnson Hyundai of Everett
Genesis of Everett
5206 Evergreen Way, Everett
Autoright Motors Bothell
17318 Bothell Way N.E., Bothell
Autoright Motors Lake Stevens
2022 87th Ave. S.E., Lake Stevens
Lee Johnson Mazda of Seattle
4522 Roosevelt Way N.E., Seattle
By donating five or more non-perishable and unexpired items at the drop-off locations or at the drive-thru event, the donor will receive one ticket for weekday admission to the 2023 Evergreen State Fair. Limit one ticket per person and five tickets per car (there is a limited number of tickets, and they are first-come, first-served). Cash donations do not count toward tickets. Monetary donations can be made on the Snohomish County Food Bank Coalition website.
Find more information at www.evergreenfair.org/279/Fair-Food-Drive.
Other events happening July 8 at the Evergreen State Fair Park include the NASCAR Central Welding Supply 125 – Driver Reunion Night Presented by Ziply Fiber at the Evergreen Speedway and the Great Northwest Rabbit & Cavy Show Group.
