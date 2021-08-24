Everything you need to know about the 2021 Edmonds Arts Festival

The Edmonds Arts Festival is just a few days away — scheduled for Aug. 27-29 at the Frances Anderson Center and field, in downtown Edmonds.

Organizers have changed a few things up in light of the coronavirus situation, and will even feature a mobile vaccination clinic on Saturday. (More about that below.) To make the festival as COVID-safe as possible, they have arranged for fewer artist booths. And in alignment with the Washington State Secretary of Health’s order, they strongly encourage all people, regardless of vaccination status, to wear masks at all times.

Here’s what you can expect to see at the festival:

– 165 juried artist booths. See the booth artist list or the booth artist catalog to learn more.

– Award-winning art in the gym at the Frances Anderson Center. See a list of participating artists here and find out who won cash awards.

– Student art, both from Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation scholarship winners and from high school students throughout the Edmonds School District.

– Performing arts on the Main Stage and Jazz on the Plaza. Get a schedule here of who is performing when and where.

– Food booths, both at the far end of the field and a food court near the info booth at the Frances Anderson Center. As usual, the Edmonds Rotary Club will be sponsoring its Beer and Wine Grotto. See a map of the festival grounds and view or download a copy of the festival program.

– An on-site COVID-19 vaccination clinic with the Snohomish Health District on Saturday, Aug. 28, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. The clinic will be administering the Pfizer shot to anyone 12 or over (under 18 only with a parent’s permission) and J&J shot to anyone 18 and over. Booster shots will not be available. This clinic is only for people getting vaccinated for the first time.

Parking and transportation

Free parking for the festival is at Edmonds-Woodway High School, 7600 212th St. S.W., Edmonds. Free shuttle van service will be provided from Edmonds-Woodway High School to the Plaza at the Frances Anderson Center. We strongly recommend that you use this parking or take public transit (Community Transit Routes 116, 130, 196, or 416) because parking in downtown Edmonds is hard to find and typically limited to three hours. Get directions to Edmonds-Woodway High School here.

Shuttle vans are not wheelchair-accessible. However, there is accessible parking on Dayton Street in the lot between the Frances Anderson Center and the Edmonds Public Library.

Masks are required on shuttle vans.

Mask up, please

Although masks are not required for visiting outdoor spaces at the festival, the Washington State Department of Health strongly encourages you to wear one, not just to keep yourself from getting sick but to keep others from getting sick if you are carrying the virus.

Artists may require masks for entry into their booths. Festival organizers ask that you don’t give them a hard time for that. They have a right to set requirements for entry into their space, just like any other private business.

Masks are required for everyone, vaccinated or not, inside the Frances Anderson Center.

Get social

Did you find an awesome piece of art, talk to an amazing artist, or eat the best food you’ve ever had? Is one of the performing artists rocking out? Do you want to share it on social media? The official Edmonds Arts Festival hashtag is #eaf2021, so please use it, and tag the festival (@edmondsartsfestival on Instagram, Edmonds Arts Festival on Facebook, @edmondsartsfest on Twitter) so they can see your post too.

Don’t bring your dog

Organizers strongly discourage you from bringing your dog: “Trust us, your dog won’t have nearly as much fun as you will, and you’ll have to spend all your time cleaning up after your dog or keeping them from lifting a leg on an artist’s booth.” Service animals (not “emotional support animals” but animals whose job is to do tasks or perform services for disabled people) are absolutely welcome.