Ex-city employee charged in April 8 pedestrian hit and run

A former City of Lynnwood employee who allegedly struck and critically injured a female jogger with a city-owned vehicle and then left the scene was charged Monday with felony hit-and-run.

In charging documents filed Monday, the Snohomish County Prosecutor’s Office said that 34-year-old Kevin Hassett struck the victim while she was jogging near the 3100 block of Larch Way in unincorporated Lynnwood, then left the scene. During the time of the incident, Hassett was a probationary employee in the city’s Public Works Department.

According to a city-issued statement Thursday, Hassett was driving a city-owned vehicle off duty and was under the influence at the time of the incident. The city has since terminated his employment.

When first responders arrived, the 34-year-old victim was reported to have been unresponsive. She was transported to Harborview Medical Center for her injuries, which included “significant” neurological issues.

As of Monday, the victim was still in critical condition. However, Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Courtney O’Keefe said it is “looking more hopeful that she will survive her injuries.”

Snohomish County deputies said Hassett called 911 from his residence to report that he believed he hit something while he was driving but did not see what it was. When deputies arrived, Hassett reportedly demonstrated signs of being under the influence of alcohol. He also told deputies he had been drinking earlier that day and had more to drink when he got home.

According to the sheriff’s office investigation, Hassett left the roadway near the 3300 block of Larch Way and hit a garbage can and road sign. Multiple witnesses reported seeing the vehicle hit the victim and speeding away from the scene.

Hassett is currently being held in the Snohomish County Jail on $250,000 bail.

–By Cody Sexton