Expect center lane closure on 44th W and 200th SW Dec. 19

On Tuesday, Dec. 19, Sound Transit’s contractor is scheduled to continue traffic signal work on 44th Avenue West related to the Lynnwood Link light rail extension. This will require closing the center turn lane on 44th Avenue West, just north of 200th Street Southwest, and 200th Street Southwest, just west of 44th Avenue West.

The work will run from 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

Detours for the left turn from 44th Avenue West to Alderwood Mall Boulevard will be provided. (See map.)