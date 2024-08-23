Expect daily full road closure of 46th Ave W Aug. 26-27

Starting Monday, Aug. 26, Sound Transit’s contractor will continue grinding and paving work on 46th Avenue West. This will require the closure of the road south of 200th Street Southwest.
The closure wlll last day and night Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 26-27. Detours will be provided (see map).
The contractor has received a temporary noise variance to complete this work.
