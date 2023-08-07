Expect daytime closure of 48th Avenue West for Sound Transit work Aug. 10-11

On Thursday, Aug. 10 and Friday, Aug. 11, Sound Transit’s contractor is scheduled to work at 48th Avenue West and 200th Street Southwest in Lynnwood for potholing, storm drain installation and signal/lighting conduits. This work — related to the Lynnwood Link light rail extension project — will require closing the road from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days.

Detours will be provided (see map).