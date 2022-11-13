Expect flaggers on Maple Road overpass Nov. 16-18

The Washington State Department of Transportation is working to strengthen the Maple Road overpass over I-5 in Lynnwood to better withstand a major earthquake. As part of that work, the department says it will reduce that overpass to a single lane, controlled by flaggers, this week.

Work will take place daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, through Friday, Nov. 18. People who rely on Maple Road should plan for brief delays.

The work is part of the department’s seismic retrofit program to help keep major freeways functional following a large earthquake.