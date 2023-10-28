Expect full closure of 48th Avenue West for Sound Transit road work starting Oct. 30

Starting Monday, Oct. 30, Sound Transit’s contractor is scheduled to continue road work on 48th Avenue West, lasting all day and night through Sunday, Nov. 19.
This will require the full closure of the roadway south of 200th Street Southwest. Access to the Lynnwood Transit Center parking garage will exclusively be available from 44th Avenue West. Local access will be provided for residents.
