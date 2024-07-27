Expect full closures of 200th ST SW July 29-Aug. 2 for Sound Transit work

Starting Monday, July 29, Sound Transit’s contractor will continue road work on 200th Street Southwest for grinding and paving. This will require two separate full closures of 200th between 50th and 44th Avenues West.
Detours will be provided (see map) and police officers will be on-site to direct traffic and ensure local access is maintained.
The work schedule is as follows:
– 200th from 48th to 44th Avenues West: Monday, July 29 and Thursday, Aug. 1-Friday, Aug. 2, all day and all night
– 200th from 50th to 48th Avenues West: Tuesday, July 30-Wednesday, July 31, all day and all night
Uniformed police officers will be on site to direct traffic and ensure local access
