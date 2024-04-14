Expect lane closures on 44th Ave W for Sound Transit work this week

From Monday, April 15 through Friday, April 19, Sound Transit’s contractor is scheduled to continue working on Lynnwood Link extension-related drainage installation, fiber tie-ins, and curb/gutter work on 44th Avenue West south of 200th Street Southwest. This work will require crews to close the right-hand lanes on both southbound and northbound 44th Avenue West and the southbound HOV lane.

Patrons will still have access to businesses’ driveways.