Expect lane closures on 44th Ave W for Sound Transit work this week

From Monday, April 15 through Friday, April 19, Sound Transit’s contractor is scheduled to continue working on Lynnwood Link extension-related drainage installation, fiber tie-ins, and curb/gutter work on 44th Avenue West south of 200th Street Southwest. This work will require crews to close the right-hand lanes on both southbound and northbound 44th Avenue West and the southbound HOV lane.
Patrons will still have access to businesses’ driveways.
The HOV lane closure will be in effect around the clock April 15-19, while the lane closures will run from 7:30 a.m. -3:30 p.m.
