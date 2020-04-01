Expect long waits on Saturdays due to changes at county recycling, transfer stations

Snohomish County recycling and transfer stations — including the southwest county station in Mountlake Terrace — are functioning under new service guidelines and hours of operation put into effect this week.

The changes have brought some confusion to visitors, but the biggest challenge is expected to come on Saturday when county officials are warning of long waits for those bringing garbage to the dump sites.

Access to the stations is now limited on weekdays to “mechanical unloading” vehicles while “hand unload” vehicles are allowed access on Saturdays only. Station workers are greeting visitors to the sites this week informing potential customers of the change — and turning away those in pickup trucks, vans and other similar-type vehicles until Saturday.

County officials acknowledged that the change will likely result in a big rush at the sites come this weekend; the county’s Solid Waste Division website includes the warning “EXPECT EXTREME DELAYS ON SATURDAYS.”

Other changes for “hand unload” vehicles coming to the transfer stations include a six-can/bag/box limit (32 gallons each); no loose materials, furniture, green waste, roofing, demolition debris; no recycling; no hazardous waste and no yard debris or wood waste. Customers will also be required to stay at least 6 feet away from others and payments will only be accepted by credit or debit cards.

The changes to transfer station operations will last “during the duration of the health crisis,” the county website stated.

Hours of operation at the transfer sites are now 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday; the stations will be closed on Sundays until further notice. For more information, click snohomishcountywa.gov/207/Solid-Waste.

The county announced the changes in the recycling and transfer station operations in accordance with the “Stay Home – Stay Healthy” order issued by the Governor’s Office on March 23.

— By Doug Petrowski