Expect overnight closures along 48th Avenue West Feb. 14-24 for Sound Transit work

Mondays through Thursdays, starting Feb. 14 and ending Feb. 24, Sound Transit’s Lynnwood Link light rail extension contractor will work at night at 48th Avenue West.

The thru road between 46th and 48th Avenues West will be closed during work hours — from 10 p.m.-5 a.m. Monday through Thursday — to install thrust blockers and conduct water tests. Access to the nearby apartment complex and bus loop will be maintained at all times and flaggers will be posted to assist with traffic.