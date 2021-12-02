Expect police presence at Woodway Campus Thursday after message found on Scriber Lake HS bathroom wall

The Edmonds School District said there will be a police presence on the Woodway Campus in Edmonds Thursday after a student found a threatening message written on a bathroom wall at Scriber Lake High School Wednesday.

Located on the site of the former Woodway High School, the Woodway Campus houses Scriber Lake, Edmonds Heights K-12 and the district’s VOICE and WorkExperience programs.

According to the district, the student found the written message — “Dont come to school thursday” — at about 12:50 p.m. Wednesday and reported it directly to the administration. “The Edmonds Police Department is aware of the message, and, out of an abundance of caution, will provide some presence on campus tomorrow, Thursday 12-2-21,” the district said in an email to parents.

“No specific threat has been identified or associated with this, and our officer discussed the situation at length with school representatives,” Edmonds Acting Assistant Police Chief Josh McClure said. “At the same time, while there is no identified threat, we still encouraged the staff to be made aware and report any suspicious activity to 911,” he added.

“The safety of our students and staff is our highest priority,” the district email said. “We are monitoring the situation and will let you know if there are any further developments. Our community is strong, and we are grateful to the student who came forward and alerted the school to this message. We appreciate any additional information that students may have about this. Please talk with your student and encourage them to share with us if they know anything. “