Expect right-lane closures on 44th Ave W for Sound Transit work Jan. 8

On Monday, Jan. 8, Sound Transit’s contractor is scheduled to continue installing traffic lights at the intersection of 44th Avenue West and 200th Street Southwest. This will require crews to close the right lanes on both southbound and northbound 44th Avenue West between 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Patrons will still have access to businesses’ driveways. The contractor has received a temporary noise variance during this work.