Expect Sound Transit-related night work along Interstate 5 starting Aug. 14

Posted: August 12, 2023 7

Starting Monday, Aug. 14, Sound Transit’s contractor is scheduled to start be night work on Interstate 5 in the Mountlake Terrace area. Construction will include metal beam guardrail installation and removal and barrier removal.

The work on the I-5 southbound and northbound shoulders and median is set to run from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 14 to Friday, Sept. 15

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

BACK TO HOME