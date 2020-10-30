Expect temporary slowdowns at Snohomish County SW Recycling and Transfer Station in November

During the month of November, customers may experience temporary slowdowns at the Southwest Recycling and Transfer Station in Mountlake Terrace, as the county works to replace both compactors at the facility.

According to Snohomish County Public Works, the county will be replacing both compactors during this time, but they will be replaced one at a time to avoid a complete disruption in service.

To see a real-time view of facility wait lines, visit www.snohomishcountywa.gov/5431 For more information on all solid waste facilities and services, visit www.snohomishcountywa.gov/207.