Expect traffic revisions this week for 36th Avenue West Improvements Project

City of Lynnwood staff said drivers should expect traffic revisions the week of Feb. 4 due to the 36th Avenue West Improvements Project.

Temporary channelization on 36th Avenue West moved the north and southbound lanes to the west side of the road. In a press release, city officials advise drivers to follow traffic controls on the east side of 36th Avenue West between 179th Street Southwest and 172nd Street Southwest.

Work on the project for the week will include:

Placing drainage

Clearing and grubbing

Performing roadway excavation

Pavement removals

Water services

Placing electrical conduit

Setting

The one-mile-long project runs from Maple Road/179th Street Southwest to 165th Place Southwest. Planned improvements include additional road lanes in isolated locations, continuous sidewalks, landscape features, and bicycle facilities. A new traffic signal is planned for the 36th/Maple Road/179th intersection and a new roundabout is planned for the 36th/172nd intersection.

To fund this project, the city has received approximately $4,650,000 federal grant to complete design and right-of-way acquisition, and a $4 million state grant from Transportation Improvement Board. The city has also committed over $6.6 million in of local fund to this project.

For more information about the project, click here.