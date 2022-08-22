Expect weeknight closures of 46th Avenue West through Sept. 29 for light rail work

Posted: August 22, 2022

Now through Sept. 29,  Sound Transit’s contractor will be working at the direct access on- and off-ramps from Interstate 5 at 46th Avenue West to the Lynnwood City Center Park and Ride. This work on overhead operations at the Lynnwood Transit Center will require the closure on- and off-ramps from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.  excluding weekends and holidays.

Detours will be provided (see map).

The intersection of the 46th Avenue West and 48th Avenue West thru road will remain open during this closure.

