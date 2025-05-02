Experience Momentum raises nearly $10,000 at fitness competition for local environmental nonprofits on Earth Day

Experience Momentum hosted its second annual “Sweat for the Environment” event last Saturday on Earth Day at its Lynnwood location. The event is a fitness competition and community fundraiser, donating $10,000 for environmental nonprofits throughout the Puget Sound region.

Twenty-five teams of two competed in three fitness events designed to test strength, stamina and teamwork—all while raising awareness and funds for environmental causes.

“Huge congratulations! It was not only fun and high-energy, but genuinely inspiring and filled with purpose,” said Kristen Oliphant, events and partnerships manager for Washington’s National Park Fund. “We’re so grateful to be part of the day and for the $1,247 in donations that will support critical projects in our national parks.”

Prize money went to the winners’ chosen nonprofits:

First place: $750 donation

Second place: $500 donation

Third place: $250 donation

A total of $9,000 was raised and was distributed among organization approved by One Percent for the Planet.

These organizations include EarthCorps, Washington’s National Park Fund, North Cascades Institute, Sound Salmon Solutions, Glacier Peak Institute, Puget Soundkeeper and Viva Farms.

“There was great energy, and it was very well coordinated. The community you’ve created at Experience Momentum is so positive and engaged,” said Viva Farms Development Manager Danielle Halstead. “I loved talking with folks. It’s not often businesses integrate what they do with their social impact goals this effectively.”

“Thank you for this great donation! I really admire your company for caring about the planet and taking action. This funding will help to save our salmon!” said Sound Salmon Solutions Executive Director Mary Brueggeman.

For more information or to get involved, visit the Experience Momentum website.