Experience Momentum recognized for helping community, environment

The City of Lynnwood has named Experience Momentum as an Orca Hero for its mission to educate, support, empower and connect with their clients through physical therapy, massage, nutrition and fitness. Aside from transforming the lives of their clients, Experience Momentum does a lot to give back to their community and the environment, the city said. Some examples include:

Being a certified B Corporation, which uses the power of business to solve social and environmental problems.

Member of “1 percent for the planet” — meaning they donate 1 percent of their pre-tax revenue back to the environment.

They gave the City of Lynnwood a permanent easement on a portion of their property to renovate a section of the Interurban Trail to include a workout station, a bike maintenance station and a blueberry planting.

They hold regular work parties to pick up litter, remove invasive species, and replant with natives along the Interurban Trail corridor.

Experience Momentum captures and collects rainwater from their roof and uses rain barrels to irrigate their garden beds.

For more information about Experience Momentum, visit their website.

An Orca Hero can be any individual or group who consistently takes actions to prevent stormwater pollution. From picking up after dogs to building rain gardens, they show their commitment to clean water.

You can recognize your own Orca Hero by posting your Orca Heroes story on Facebook and tag it with @PugetSoundStartsHere. Also include:

Nominee’s name (person or organization).

City where the nominee works or lives. And, tag that city.

Name and tag of person or organization nominating the hero.

Reason for recognizing: Describe what your hero does to prevent stormwater pollution and help our Southern Resident orcas.

With your hero’s permission, include a photo of them doing their orca heroics.

Some of the Orca Heroes will be featured on the Puget Sound Starts Here Facebook page.