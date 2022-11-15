Experience what the Northwest was like 100 years ago during Nov. 19 presentation in Lynnwood

Join the Lynnwood-Alderwood Manor Heritage Association Nov. 19 for their upcoming Living Voices presentation: Northwest Passages.

Witness the dynamically-changing Northwest at the turn of the 20th century. Combining film with solo performance, Northwest Passages brings to life the diversity of Washington State over 100 years ago.

This free program will begin at 10 a.m. at Heritage Park, located at 19921 Poplar Way in Lynnwood.

For more information, contact the Lynnwood-Alderwood Manor Heritage Association at info@alderwood.org or 425-775-4694.