Explore Lynnwood’s history at History & Heritage Day July 12

Jump back in time to learn about Lynnwood’s history at History & Heritage Day at Lynnwood Heritage Park Saturday, July 12.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Heritage Park: 19921 Poplar Way, Lynnwood.

Lynnwood’s entire historic campus will be open and free to explore. This includes tours of the Seattle-Everett Interurban trolley car No. 55, the Wickers Building, Lynnwood-Alderwood Manor Heritage Association, Sno-Isle Genealogical Society and the NW Veterans Museum, according to the city’s website.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information visit the city’s website or the Lynnwood-Alderwood Manor Heritage Association website.

