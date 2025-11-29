Explore WA state parks in free, guided New Year hikes

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

More than 30 state parks, including a few in or near South Snohomish County, will kick off the new year with staff-led and self-guided hikes, snowshoe treks, interpretive activities and more, according to a news release from Washington State Parks.

First Day Hikes, a state parks program, takes place Thursday Jan. 1, 2026. Close to home, the hikes include a 9:30 a.m. hike to Middle Falls at Wallace Falls State Park, near Gold Bar, and a 10 a.m. hike at Saint Edward State Park in Kenmore.

Most First Day Hikes require advanced registration, and group sizes may be limited. Visit the State Parks website to view all activities and registration information.

All hikes are free, and a Discover Pass is not needed to park on state managed lands on Jan. 1, the first free day of 2026. However, for those who plan to participate in a First Day Hike at a park that operates as a Sno-Park during the winter (Fields Spring State Park, Lake Easton State Park, Lake Wenatchee State Park and Mount Spokane State Park), a Sno-Park permit is required.

Last year, more than 1,800 participants hiked, rode and snowshoed 2,750-plus miles with State Parks staff to celebrate the new year outdoors, according to Washington State Parks. The First Day Hikes program is supported by the Washington State Parks Foundation.