Fair on 44th draws thousands for Lynnwood’s biggest block party

by Ashley Nash 5 hours ago 21
Thousands gathered for Lynnwood’s Fair on 44th Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. (Photos by Ashley Nash)

Even in the rain, Lynnwood’s 2025 Fair on 44th drew thousands Saturday, marking the seventh year of the city’s biggest party. Each year the city closes a half-mile section of 44th Avenue, transforming it into a hub free activities, engaging demonstrations and opportunities to connect with neighbors and local organizations.

Attendees paint one of the city’s tractors.

More than 100 vendors, local organizations, food trucks and community groups lined the street alongside the City Civic Campus, spanning from the Library near 196th street. to to the South County Fire station near 188th street.

More than 100 vendors and organizations were at the event.

Attendees of all ages had the chance to step inside fire trucks, ambulances, police SWAT vehicles, city and school busses, a bucket truck and a mini excavator. The Lynnwood Police Department’s canine team stole the show with their crime-stopping skills.

The public was invited to tour Lynnwood Police Department SWAT vehicles.

With a focus on community health and safety, the event connected attendees with health resources, including information on insurance, dental care and a vaccine clinic provided by Kroger.

Members of the Mount Baker Square Dance Council.

The event included a lineup packed with performances of a variety of dances, including Bhangra, Zumba, line dancing, square dancing, belly dancing and hip hop routines.

A crowd gathers to watch a hip hop performance.

Beyond the fun, the fair served as a chance for residents to learn about important city updates, including new developments, construction projects, and the progress of the Light Rail and other public transportation efforts.

My Neighborhood News Network booth.

Dating back to 2016, the Fair on 44th has become one of Lynnwood’s largest community gatherings, bringing people from all around the region to see what Lynnwood has to offer.

Executive Director Pa Joof, left, joins others drumming together at the Washington West African Center booth.

Gallery: 

— Contact Ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

BACK TO HOME