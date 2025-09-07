Fair on 44th draws thousands for Lynnwood’s biggest block party

Even in the rain, Lynnwood’s 2025 Fair on 44th drew thousands Saturday, marking the seventh year of the city’s biggest party. Each year the city closes a half-mile section of 44th Avenue, transforming it into a hub free activities, engaging demonstrations and opportunities to connect with neighbors and local organizations.

More than 100 vendors, local organizations, food trucks and community groups lined the street alongside the City Civic Campus, spanning from the Library near 196th street. to to the South County Fire station near 188th street.

Attendees of all ages had the chance to step inside fire trucks, ambulances, police SWAT vehicles, city and school busses, a bucket truck and a mini excavator. The Lynnwood Police Department’s canine team stole the show with their crime-stopping skills.

With a focus on community health and safety, the event connected attendees with health resources, including information on insurance, dental care and a vaccine clinic provided by Kroger.

The event included a lineup packed with performances of a variety of dances, including Bhangra, Zumba, line dancing, square dancing, belly dancing and hip hop routines.

Beyond the fun, the fair served as a chance for residents to learn about important city updates, including new developments, construction projects, and the progress of the Light Rail and other public transportation efforts.

Dating back to 2016, the Fair on 44th has become one of Lynnwood’s largest community gatherings, bringing people from all around the region to see what Lynnwood has to offer.

Gallery:

