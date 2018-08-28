Fair on 44th returns to Lynnwood on Saturday, Sept. 8

Fair on 44th will return to Lynnwood on Saturday, Sept. 8.

The event, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on 44th Avenue West between 194th Street Southwest and 188th Street Southwest, promises tours of emergency vehicles, demonstrations from police K-9 and motorcycle units, disaster preparedness tips and fitness demos, among other activities.

Plus, local food trucks will serve up lunch. Kids can test their skills at the bicycle rodeo and take home a free helmet. Games, craft projects and other family friendly activities will also be available to attendees.

And don’t forget — giveaways and prizes, and information about health insurance, dental care, blood pressure checks and health and wellness programs.

To learn more about the event, visit the City of Lynnwood’s website.