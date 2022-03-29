Fair Vote Washington Snohomish County chapter to meet virtually April 2

The Snohomish County chapter of FairVote Washington will hold a virtual meeting Saturday, April 2 from 10-11 a.m. over Zoom.

There will be updates from the state legislative session as well as news from Snohomish County regarding ranked-choice voting.

RSVP here to attend and you’ll receive a confirmation email with the Zoom link.

Questions or suggestions for the meeting can be emailed to SnohomishChapter@fairvotewa.org.