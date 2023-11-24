FairVote Washington to hold Snohomish County chapter meeting Dec. 2

FairVote Washington will be holding its Snohomish County chapter meeting from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 2.

The meeting will be held over Zoom.

According to Fair Vote Washington, with ranked-choice voting, you rank candidates in order of preference. You’d rank the candidate you want most first, rank your second choice second, and so on. When the ballots are counted, if your first choice has the least support, then your vote automatically goes to your next choice to help them win. You would still use just one ballot to mark your choices.

A news release announcing the event says that the Dec. 2 meeting will include updates about ranked-choice voting advocacy across the country and plans for the 2024 session of the Washington State Legislature.

To RSVP and for more information, visit this site.