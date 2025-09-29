Faith leaders gather at first potluck conversations at Lynnwood Trinity Lutheran with Paths to Understanding

No politics, no religion, just “human questions.” That was the theme of the community potluck and conversations event Saturday evening at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lynnwood.

Hosted by Paths to Understanding – a nonprofit that promotes connection across diverse groups by fostering interfaith relationships – about 30 guests shared their stories and listened to one another while enjoying a meal prepared by some of the attendees.

In late 2019, the Treacy Levine Center and Neighbors in Faith merged to become Paths to Understanding.

Paths to Understanding Executive Director Rev. Terry Kyllo led the event and said he got the organization involved with Trinity Lutheran after he spoke there in support of Muslim Americans in late 2015. Following that speech, church member Liz Gimmestad invited him to start an event.

“I think many churches and people of all kinds of traditions recognize that when we dehumanize one group, we begin to eat away at the fabric of our own community,” Kyllo said. The 2015 event “was really life changing,” he said, “because many churches wrote me emails and said, ‘Hey, would you lead an event like that at our place?’ And so I ended up leaving parish ministry to be able to do that kind of work.”

According to Kyllo, the roots of Paths to Understanding came from the 1960 TV show Challenge, which involved conversations among Rabbi Raphael Levine, Father William Treacy (Catholic) and Rev. Dr. Martin Goslin (Protestant). The show aired on Sundays and ran for 14 years. Although the Protestant members changed over the years, Levine and Treacy remained lifelong friends.

“The rabbi of Temple De Hirsch Sinai saw a lot of anti-Catholic bigotry on the rise, and as a Jewish rabbi, he understood how far that bigotry can go,” Kyllo said. “He reached out to William Warren of KOMO TV and said, ‘Hey, could we put a TV program together between a Catholic and a Protestant and a rabbi, and sort of counteract some of this dehumanization. [Paths to Understanding] really has been about bringing people together and countering dehumanization.”

Kyllo said this first potluck in Lynnwood was primarily for local faith leaders. “We want leaders to see it, experience it and then we hope that they will go online to our website, and download that toolkit, and think about ways they can start partnering with each other to pull off additional potlucks,” he said.

Kyllo added that these potlucks should be small, hosting about 20 to 40 people.

“Because once we get to know each other a bit better, all the nasty messages on Facebook or in other venues are going to seem much less important to us,” he said. “And we have a tremendous problem in this country of loneliness of individuals that impacts people’s emotional, physical and spiritual lives. We also have a tremendous amount of isolation from one group from another.”

While there isn’t any data yet that tracks the impact of the potlucks, Kyllo said that Paths to Understanding sends out surveys before and after an event.

“We ask one key question: ‘Are you willing to have your group publicly associate with members of another group?’ That is the key question that we ask in our pre and post survey, and we have seen some differences. There are many other large studies about bridge building opportunities across the world and in the United States. The key with bridge building is not to just do it once. We want to start with a simple set of conversations, do it again and then have a deeper conversation so that individuals that are part of minoritized communities can begin to share the deeper, harder stories. And the people in the larger community can begin to hear those with graciousness and openness.”

Liz Gimmestad said she and Trinity Lutheran connected with another nearby faith group after the 9/11 attacks and later got involved with Kyllo and the Treacy Levine Center.

“I think we tend to mistrust each other. We hear it on the news all the time,” she said. “We’re afraid of the other if we don’t know who the other is, and we tend to live in silence. I think it’s important for us to learn about our neighbors regardless of their ethnicity or their religion or their politics.”

Kyllo and his colleagues at Paths to Understanding are currently working with mosques, churches, synagogues and several non-religious organizations to create more of these community connections.

“We have enough spaces in this country where we could get almost every American in a room and break through some of this fear that we have about each other that is quite literally a threat to our civic life, to our civic health and even to the functioning of our democracy,” Kyllo said.

“We’re aware that this kind of activity is only a beginning, and it simply cannot be the end,” Kyllo said. “It’s taken us 500 years to get to this point in this country, it’s going to take us more than a minute to start to see each other as human beings again.”

For more information on having a community potluck event, visit the Paths to Understanding website and email Together@PathsToUnderstanding.org.