Fall registration for Creative Retirement Institute begins Aug. 15

Do you have an inquisitive mind? Then the Creative Retirement Institute is for you.

CRI at Edmonds Community College is for adults who are interested in a life-long learning adventure This is the place to meet energetic, creative people with common interests.

CRI was established just for that purpose in 1993. It is run by a volunteer staff with the support and cooperation of the Continuing Education Division of Edmonds Community College. The classes are taught by instructors proficient in their field of study. The class schedules are designed for retirees but also are open to all adults with a thirst for knowledge and a flexible work schedule.

Each fall, winter and spring terms, over 30 classes are offered in a variety of subject including literature, music and the arts, science, history, nature and current events. All classes are reasonably priced and scheduled on weekdays. The classes are held once a week, for two hours, and run from one to four weeks.

With these schedules it is easy to sign up for several classes each quarter without a major impact to your calendar or pocketbook. The best part is there are no tests, no homework and no grades. Won’t your grandkids be jealous?

Registration begins Thursday, Aug.15 and classes fill up fast. So if you are interested in the geology of our National Parks, knowing your iPad more intimately, understanding the D-Day Invasion of Normandy or even learning how the Electoral College works, lifelong learning is for you.

By now you should have received your Continuing Education catalog in the mail from Edmonds Community College. The CRI catalog begins on page 15. If you have misplaced your copy, you can pick one up at your local library, Edmonds’ Frances Anderson Center, or the CRI office in the Edmonds CC Maltby Building at 7020 196th St. S.W. in Edmonds.

Or log on to www.edcc.edu/Cri and highlight “View our Fall Brochure” to open your world of adventure. Then log in again on Aug. 15 to register. You can also find CRI on Facebook at cri.edcc, call the CRI office at 424-640-1830, or visit the office to register in person.