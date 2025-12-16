Fall Students of the Quarter honored at Sno-Isle Tech Skills Center

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!
Two Edmonds School District students have been named Fall Students of the Quarter at Sno-Isle Tech Skills Center. Each was selected by their instructors for strong communication, attendance, integrity, organization and self-motivation.
- Jaxson Swallow, Lynnwood High School for the Construction Trades program
- Citlalli Mendez-Castro, Meadowdale High School for the Early Childhood Education – Pathfinder program
Sno-Isle Tech serves high school students across Snohomish and Island counties, offering advanced, hands-on career and technical programs not available at every high school. Students gain opportunities in fields such as health sciences, engineering, trades and technology.
