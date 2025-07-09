Fallen tree in Mountlake Terrace delays light rail service Tuesday night

A tree fell across Sound Transit’s light rail train tracks just north of the Mountlake Terrace Transit Center, causing delays Tuesday night on the 1 Line between the Shoreline North and Lynnwood stations.

As of 8 p.m. Tuesday, the light rail system was powered down between Shoreline North and Lynnwood “so crews can safely remove the tree and do whatever inspections might be necessary to reopen,” Sound Transit spokesperson Henry Bendon said. Buses were replacing trains until work could be completed and the tracks can be safely returned to service. During the work, trains were running every 10 minutes from the Shoreline North station to Angle Lake, he said.